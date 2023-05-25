Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) featured on AEW Dynamite

Earlier this week, NJPW Resurgence was held, and the main event featured a bout between former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) and AEW star Willow Nightingale for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Representing All Elite Wrestling, Nightingale took the victory to become the first-ever Strong Women's Champion.

She was featured on this week's episode of Dynamite, showing how she defied the odds and defeated Moné, who was the favorite to win. Her first goal as the new champion is to prove to everyone how "strong" she is.

AEW highlighted the match from NJPW Resurgence on Dynamite with a 30-second video package, which featured the technical first appearance of Mercedes Moné on All Elite Wrestling programming. You can check out the video below:

At this point, Willow Nightingale has definitely garnered the attention of the women's divisions across the industry. In the next few weeks and months, we may see some big stars step up to the plate and challenge for the Strong Women's Championship. It wouldn't be surprising if Mercedes Moné herself comes up to ask for a rematch.

Who do you think should be Willow Nightingale's first challenger for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes