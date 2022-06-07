"I got really excited again" - Former WWE Superstar was nearly a part of Tony Khan's ROH Supercard

Toni Storm is one of the newer stars acquired by AEW after her release from WWE on December 29, 2021. In a recent interview, Storm revealed that she was contacted by ROH before Tony Khan's acquisition.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV took place this year on April 1st. The bout featured numerous AEW stars, including Brian Cage and FTR, the latter being the current ROH World Tag Team Champions.

During her interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Toni Storm recalled getting contacted by Ring of Honor.

"When I was contacted about that, the thought of me wrestling again, I was like, 'Oh, hey, I'd like to do that.' I got really excited again and I hadn't felt that in a while. Something clicked. [I still love this], I do, of course I do. It's the best job in the world. It shouldn't be misery," Storm said. (H/T: Fightful)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists ROH Supercard Of Honor did over 20,000 PPV buys



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) ROH Supercard Of Honor did over 20,000 PPV buys- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/6kLRaIc1nK

The ROH Supercard of Honor PPV was largely well-recieved, and Storm's inclusion could have increased the fan reception of the event. Nevertheless, the former WWE Superstar would soon debut in All Elite Wrestling to a roaring crowd.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the results via this link.

Toni Storm got her AEW call right after her mandatory WWE 90-Day-No-Compete clause

Continuing in the same interview, Toni Storm recalled how her AEW debut was last minute.

"I didn't really have much notice, going into that, it was kind of a last minute thing. I had no idea what the future had for me. I didn't know if I was going to get a job," Toni said. "I had no idea what was next. Then, I get a call last second, after my 90 days were up. 'Yeah, okay, I'll be there, see you soon." (H/T: Fightful)

Following her WWE release, many fans were unsure where the star would end up next. Her final WWE run was largely poorly-received, as so many fans hoped she'd end up with AEW. It remains to be seen whether she will become a big-time player in AEW or get lost in the shuffle amongst their plethora of talent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far