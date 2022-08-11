Former WWE Superstar reflects on his history with Keith Lee before joining AEW

WWE was once the home of Keith Lee, who had great success during his NXT run. During a recent interview, a star, who was signed to the promotion alongside him, detailed their long wrestling history.

Unfortunately, after his main roster call-up, Keith Lee didn't experience the same success in WWE. His shocking release in November 2021 was further questioned by fans, who still clamored to see the star.

Luckily for AEW fans, he'd made his debut in February 2022 and has since seemed far more content.

During his recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Swerve Strickland detailed his history with Keith Lee before the two even signed to WWE.

"I believe there was an injury that happened, Keith was supposed to side with somebody else I can’t remember the name," Strickland said. "There was a familiarity between me and Keith, back before Keith signed and left the indie. Me and him used to tag overseas, and we had some fun matches in AAW in Chicago, we competed against Zack Sabre Jr. and Pentagon." [7:54 onward]

Strickland continued, sharing his peculiar pre-match strategy with the Glorious One.

"My goal is to make Keith laugh in some sense, every week on TV. Before we go through the curtain before we get the camera rolling, I’m like: ‘I gotta make this guy laugh!’ And you see that energy continue into what we do on camera." [08:54 onward].

While the two never teamed up in WWE, their quick rise to the top of the tag team division proved their versatility in the ring.

So far, the duo has yet to defend their titles, but with AEW's tag division, they won't be spoilt for choice.

Despite their success as a tag team, the former WWE Superstars will likely not initially appear in the AEW: Fight Forever video game

AEW is set to release their first ever video game later this year. While the reception of the game's graphics and art style has been mixed, it's been advertised to have a stacked roster.

Despite this, numerous former WWE Superstars will likely not make it into the game.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, and Athena are unlikely to appear in the video game, due to signing with AEW late into the game's production.

While there's no official date yet, December 2022 seems to be the most likely release window.

Despite not being in the game, could the creation tools still allow players to create all the stars not featured or will they be added later in DLC?

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi