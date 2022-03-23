"I want the girl match" - Former WWE superstar on one type of match they want with Kenny Omega

Former WWE superstar and current member of AEW's "The Dark Order" Colt Cabana has expressed what type of match he would like to do with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Rather than replicating Omega's legendary rivalry with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada, Cabana would like to replicate Omega's almost-as-legendary rivalry with Haruka, a nine-year-old girl.

Who is Haruka? She was the nine-year-old girl that Omega wrestled in 2011 for the Japanese promotion Stardom. Haruka will be 20 years old this year, so there is every possibility that fans may see Omega/Haruka 2 in the future.

One huge fan of the match was Colt Cabana. Speaking on the "Going Broadway" podcast, he stated that if he was to work with Kenny in a singles match, he would want this version of the former AEW World Champion.

"I used to say Kenny Omega before he became...I'm the number one fan of DDT, wrestling a nine-year-old girl and a blow up doll Kenny Omega. That creative aspect of Kenny is great. I don't want to have the Okada match with Kenny Omega. I wouldn't have the Okada match. A lot of wrestlers want that with Kenny. I want the girl match. That would be something I would want," said Cabana (H/T Fightful).

Before he made it to the main event scene in Japan, Omega fought a number of strange opponents, including a green-screened 50-foot man who shot lasers out of his eyes (yes), and multi-time champion in Japanese promotion DDT, Yoshihiko, who is a blow-up doll (yes).

Kenny Omega vs. Haruka garnered a mixed reaction from the wrestling world

Omega vs Haruka was a fairly commonplace bout for the Japanese independent circuit in the early 2010s, so it was a bit strange when the bout went viral over in the United States, garnering a very mixed reaction.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was so impressed with Omega's work as a villainous heel in the ring, he took to Twitter to ask why Omega was not on national TV.

However, former WWE manager Jim Cornette famously hated the spectacle, kicking off a feud that still rages to this day on social media and Cornette's podcast, where he's given Omega nicknames like "Twinkletoes" and "Kenny Olivier".

