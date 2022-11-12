Former WWE Superstar opens up about AEW star Sting's backstage attitude (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting's backstage behaviour is apparently very different from what one might expect from a formidable personality like him, according to a former WWE Superstar.

The Icon has generally played a part in being a serious wrestler in his career, with one of his most notable gimmicks being the one inspired by the 1994 film The Crow. Ever since making his appearance in AEW, he has presented himself as a menacing force as he took on Darby Allin as his protege.

Former WWE wrestler EC3, however, revealed the backstage version of the veteran wrestler during a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

"I would have tested everything that Vince said about his work ethic, his ability as a man, what he believes, who he is, hard worker, things of that nature and like, ya I wouldn't see him [Sting] as the locker room leader type despite the fact he is one of the most well-respected wrestlers of all time. He'd never like assume dominance or power. He always seemed like, pleased to be there. He just seemed to be in good moods, and you know, happy, " said EC3. [From 3:55 to 4:23]

Missed out the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

Sting's next match is already scheduled for AEW Full Gear

While the Icon has been absent from AEW recently, he is set to have a match next at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Jeff Jarrett's entry into Tony Khan's roster and alliance with Jay Lethal has marked the next chapter of the feud between Lethal and Darby. A tag team match was recently announced between Jarret, Lethal and, Darby, Sting for Full Gear.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top in the epic match.

Do you think Jeff Jarrett can take down Sting in a fight? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quote from here, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and give a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes