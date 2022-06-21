"Honestly, it's better for him" - Former WWE Superstar opens up about Wheeler Yuta leaving AEW faction

AEW star Trent Beretta opened up about the process that Wheeler Yuta went through when leaving their group. Yuta jumped from Best Friends to the Blackpool Combat Club.

Tensions started to build within Best Friends on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Wheeler Yuta attempted to shake the hand of William Regal after Yuta and Chuck Taylor were defeated by Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

In the weeks that followed, Yuta won over Blackpool Combat Club and was recruited as their first "junior" member, and he hasn't looked back since.

But what do his former stablemates think of him? Speaking on the Battlegrounds podcast, Trent Beretta spoke openly about the departure. Stating how he thinks the Blackpool Combat Club is not only better for the ROH Pure Champion, but it makes more sense:

"Honestly, it's better for him [Wheeler Yuta]. The way he got put in Best Friends was super weird and a hard situation for him to be in as a wrestler. Like, 'Who is this new guy who is suddenly best friends with these guys I knew?'" (H/T Fightful).

Beretta also revealed that the original plan was for himself and Yuta to have a match. It would lead to Yuta leaving the group, but having earned the respect of Beretta first. However, that never materialized:

"The whole reason I was being upset with it is that we were planning on doing our own angle where we would eventually have a match and he would win my respect. I was like, 'He needs something for people to grab on to.' That's why we did that, then it ended up working out a completely different way where I was mean to him for no reason and then he left." (H/T Fightful).

Both Wheeler Yuta and Trent Beretta will be in action at Forbidden Door

Despite not being in the same faction nowadays, both Trent Beretta and Wheeler Yuta are doing okay for themselves. They will both participate in high-profile matches at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Wheeler Yuta will be involved in a featured trios match as he teams up with Eddie Kingston and young NJPW star Shota Umino to take on the all-star team of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

Trent will team up with long-time Roppongi Vice partner Rocky Romero to take on NJPW's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, and FTR. Both FTR's ROH Tag Team Championships and the NJPW star's IWGP Tag Team Championships will be at stake.

Prior to that, Beretta and Romero will team up with Orange Cassidy on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The three teammates will take on the team of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in trios action.

Forbidden Door is fast approaching, but who will walk away with the victories on June 26th? Tune in to the event to find out!

