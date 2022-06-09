Former WWE Superstar outlasts 20 men in the Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite; Set to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a 21-man Casino Battle Royal. The winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in the main event.

This match was part of the Interim World Championship Eliminator Series to crown a Champion until the injured CM Punk makes his return.

We started off with Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin, Lance Arcer and Tony Nese. Archer hit Nese with a chokeslam and then came the next set of competitors, which included Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

The first elimination of the match happened when Lee took out the Premier Athlete. Then came the next set of wrestlers, including DDT star and rising sensation Konosuke Takeshita. This was followed by the elimination of the Muderhawk Monster.

The final set of AEW stars to enter the bout included Will Hobbs, Kyle O'Reilly and the returning Wheeler Yuta. A lot of eliminations happened as Max Caster and the Gunn Club were taken out. Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager followed them. Keith Lee, who looked quite impressive, was eliminated by his own tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

The final man to enter the match was Andrade El Idolo. We came down to the final four with Andrade, Rey Fenix, Wheeler Yuta and Kyle O'Reilly.

In the end, it was O'Reilly who picked up the big victory. The former Undisputed Era member did so by last eliminating the ROH Pure Champion and earning himself a shot against Jon Moxley in the main event.

It will be interesting to see if Kyle O'Reilly can beat the former AEW World Champion and earn the right to compete at Forbidden Door on June 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far