Former WWE Superstar reacts to 3-year anniversary of AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar recently reacted to his AEW debut that took place three years ago on Dynamite. The talent in question is Matt Cardona.

Cardona made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 29, 2020, edition of the Wednesday night show, saving Cody Rhodes against Alex Reynolds and John Silver. He competed in two matches in the promotion, with his last one coming at the All Out 2020 pay-per-view.

One Twitter user recently brought up Matt Cardona's debut in AEW, and the former WWE United States Champion responded with an interesting message. You can check out his tweet below:

"2 matches. 3 shirts," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has previously stated that he has no regrets about not signing with AEW

While speaking during his interview with Good Journeys, The Indy God said his run in All Elite Wrestling came at the "wrong time" as he was not sure about himself.

Cardona stated that not signing with AEW was a "blessing in disguise" and opened up about how his current persona wouldn't have been possible if he was stuck in Dark or Dark: Elevation

"Looking back, blessing in disguise. Thank God I didn't get signed there because I would have never or probably never become the Deathmatch King which mean I wouldn't become the Indy God, which means I'd probably just be sitting on like Dark or Elevation. And I've said this before, like no offense to those guys, that's fine. That's not what I want. Been there done that in WWE, you know, like I don't want to just be another guy on the roster," said Cardona. [From 29:05 - 29:47]

It will be interesting to see if Matt Cardona considers joining Tony Khan's promotion somewhere down the line.

