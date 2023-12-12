Former WWE Superstar recalls how Christian Cage helped him after a “weird hook-up” (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recalls how he learned so much from current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage when the two worked together after an NXT season.

Christian Cage is undoubtedly one of the best workers in the pro wrestling industry. He made his AEW debut back in 2021 after gaining much experience during his career in WWE and TNA. However, many think Christian is doing some of the best work of his entire career at the moment.

Moreover, Cage has also received high praise from veterans in the business for his incredible work. Former WWE star EC3 recalled working with Christian Cage during his time in FCW and admitted that he learned so much from him.

Speaking exclusively on the latest episode of The Final Showdown on Sportskeeda, EC3 revealed:

"Christian is an off-shoot. I was coming off an idiotic dumb season of NXT, coming off an injury, he was coming off an injury, a weird hook-up and kinda work out in the ring at FCW and one thing is like, in two weeks with him I learned more with him than I ever learned from like 90% of the coaches over there." [3:56-4:18]

Former WWE star recalls match with Christian Cage

Former WWE star EC3 also recollected his main event match with Christian Cage in FCW where the two had a great encounter. EC3 said he learned a lot about the main event dynamic from him as well:

"One day, we just started working, and the next thing you know like we're calling false finishes and we have like a 35-minute main event match where we were like, we were super-plexing each other, we were just going at it and I'll never forget that because he brought me up at such a high level, like I learned that kind of main event style pacing in that moment." [4:19-4:39]

Well, Christian Cage is a veteran of the business and there is plenty to learn from him, considering his work. Only time will tell what's next for the legend.

