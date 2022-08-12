"Let's beat these two a**es" - Former WWE Superstar recalls the moment he bonded with Keith Lee in AEW

One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland has opened up about why him and Keith Lee have bonded so much.

There was a brief period in June 2022 where Swerve In Our Glory seemed to be at odds. Strickland eliminated Lee from a battle royale to determine who would compete for the Interim AEW World Championship. Despite showing friction between each other, the team put their differences aside to fight their common enemies, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

This was one of the main reasons why Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland bonded so well, according to Strickland. Here's what he said on the AEW Unrstricted podcast:

"I feel like having a common enemy that’s where we really jelled together, it’s like ‘alright let’s get back together, let’s beat these two a**es, and then we’ll resolve this.’ And if there is championship gold individually or tag team at the end of this, we’ll cross that road when we get to it.” [10:15-10:30].

Swerve has compared his relationship with Lee to that of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. He stated that although the two men want success individually, they are more than happy to pair up and become a formidable force.

"Going back to the Kobe [Bryant] and Shaq thing, they were throwing basketballs at each other at practice, somebody missed the play, somebody was going into business for themselves a little bit to try and be the star of the team. It’s like ‘hold up we can win individually but we can dominate together.’” [9:30-10:03].

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will appear on AEW Rampage this week

Swerve In Our Glory are yet to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships since winning them. However, they did defeat Tony Nese and Josh Woods on the August 5th edition of Rampage.

On the upcoming episode of Rampage, scheduled to air on August 12th, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will address AEW fans as to what is next in their path.

With All Out fast approaching, the AEW Tag Team Champions are still without a clear challenger. It's only a matter of time before a top team steps up to try and take the belts away from Lee and Strickland.

What do you think Swerve In Our Glory will say on AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments section down below!

