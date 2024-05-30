Former WWE Superstar returns to AEW 29 months after leaving on bad terms

A former WWE star who left AEW on bad terms returned to the company after 29 months on Dynamite. This caught the fans in attendance by surprise.

The star in question is none other than Lio Rush. Rush was last seen in the AEW ring in November 2021 and left a few months later under bad circumstances as Tony Khan was questioned about diversity in the executive board room.

Rush made his return in the Casino Gauntlet match, the winner of which would receive a World Championship opportunity at Forbidden Door. The former WWE star shocked the fans in the arena when he showed up as the seventh entrant.

As soon as he made his way to the ring, Rush went after Claudio Castagnoli. Rush’s speed and agility were on another level, and Castagnoli could not get a hold of him.

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay went on to win the match, and he will now challenge World Champion Swerve Strickland for his title at Forbidden Door on June 30. It will undoubtedly be a great match as the company’s two top stars go head-to-head for the gold.

