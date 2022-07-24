Former WWE Superstar returns at ROH Death Before Dishonor, retains TV Championship against Jay Lethal

Former WWE star Samoa Joe has made his in-ring return after almost two months. The Samoan Submission Machine beat Jay Lethal to retain his ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

Joe's last match was at Double or Nothing on May 29. He fought in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final but lost to inaugural winner Adam Cole.

Then on June 1 Dynamite, he was injured due to a backstage attack by Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. This was done to write Joe off because of his acting commitments on Peacock's Twisted Metal series as "Sweet Tooth."

Before the match even started, Joe and Lethal brawled outside the ring, unleashing their frustrations due to the bad blood between them. The Samoan Submission Machine hit a boot to the skull of The Franchise.

Singh tried to intervene but was thrown out by the referee as the match officially started. Lethal targeted Joe's injured left arm repeatedly, but the former WWE star hit an enziguiri. The Samoan also hit a suicide dive and even slapped The Franchise.

Later, The Franchise hit The Samoan with the Lethal Combination and the Lethal Injection for a near fall. Approaching the end, Dutt emerged to provide a distraction, and Lethal capitalized with a belt shot on Joe for another near fall.

After a series of hard-hitting moves, Jay tried to hit another Lethal Injection, but Samoa Joe applied the Coquina Clutch, forcing his opponent to tap out and retain his ROH World Championship.

