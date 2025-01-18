Former WWE Superstar's blockbuster return officially announced

A former WWE superstar has not competed in AEW for a while amidst his heated rivalry with another top star. However, the wait might be over as he has been officially announced to return to his former company for an appearance.

The star in question is Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Champion has not competed inside the squared circle since the first Dynamite of 2025. Strickland was part of a triple threat match for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match.

It was the same match in which Ricochet attacked him with a pair of scissors and left him covered in his own blood. Since that night, Strickland had not competed in the ring.

However, DEFY Wrestling announced via its X account that Swerve Strickland would return to the promotion. The former three-time World Champion will appear on DEFY's 8th-anniversary show, which is set to take place on February 8 at the Washington Hall.

"Former 3x DEFY World Champion and AEW World Champion SWERVE Strickland returns to DEFY. DEFY : HUNDREDTH FEBRUARY 8 year anniversary of DEFY 7TH - WASHINGTON HALL Tickets at http://defywrestling.com"

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland became the target of Ricochet at the start of 2025

While Swerve Strickland prepares to make his return to DEFY Wrestling, things have been tense between himself and Ricochet over in AEW. The 'One and Only' chose to go after the former WWE Superstar and left him beaten and battered while also costing him the opportunity to challenge for the World title.

Ricochet came out to the ring on the AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage episode this week to explain his actions. However, before the former WWE United States Champion could speak amidst the chorus of boos fans showered him with, he was met with the return of Swerve Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana, who chased him out of the arena.

With Swerve Strickland gearing up to return to DEFY Wrestling for its historic show, it remains to be seen if he will compete there. Moreover, the biggest question would be whether Ricochet decides to follow him there and continue their rivalry in a territory outside AEW.

