Former WWE Superstar’s “official” AEW in-ring debut announced for Collision

Former WWE Superstar and AEW's latest signee will be making her in-ring debut as a member of the promotion this Saturday on Collision, she revealed just moments ago. This would be Deonna Purrazzo.

Last week, Purrazzo confronted Mariah May. The Virtuosa announced that she was officially All Elite and would go after Toni Storm. Tonight on Dynamite, she was in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette as she revealed that her first match as an AEW star would be this Saturday.

Red Velvet, one of the promotion's homegrown stars, said she was also looking to make her Collision debut. She proposed that they should face each other and stir things up as she made the motion of stirring with a spoon.

The former WWE Superstar randomly asked her if that was her stirring hand. This could be a tease of her thinking of the pain she'll dish out during her match. Purrazzo's move set contains many arm bars.

This match will be Deonna's first one as an official member of the All Elite roster. Should she be successful in her debut, this brings the former WWE Superstar a step closer to being ready for "Timeless" Toni Storm, and this will be her way of putting the entire women's division on notice.

