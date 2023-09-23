Former WWE Superstar's son costs Christian Cage and Luchasaurus big win on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin and Sting once more got the better of Christian Cage, as they just handed him his third straight loss.

Tonight on Rampage: Grand Slam, Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting took on Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus in a tag team match. Cage was looking for retribution following his loss at All In, but this instead resulted in another disappointment for the Father of the Year.

Captain Charisma had Darby Allin close to his defeat as he was setting up his infamous Killswitch maneuver, but an unexpected distraction at the hands of Nick Wayne, who was at ringside, proved to be the determining factor of the match. Allin rolled up Cage into a Jackknife cover, which was enough for the pinfall.

This could be the sight on Saturday as Darby Allin will have the chance to become TNT Champion when he competes in his 'three-way' match for the title.

On Collision, there will be a three-way match between Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Darby Allin on paper, but in reality, this might end up being a handicap match with Sting banned from ringside.

Nick Wayne, on the other hand, could still be a factor as he was not a part of the stipulation, and he could help Darby defy the odds.

