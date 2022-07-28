Former WWE Superstar's stablemate challenges Darby Allin to a unique stipulation match on AEW Dynamite

Brody King challenged Darby Allin on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

The two men have been in a feud against one another since King eliminated the former TNT Champion to win his first Royal Rampage Match a few weeks ago. King and Allin squared off against each other on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, where King won in a hard-fought match.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The House of Black sent a message to Miro with group leader Malakai Black setting his sights on The Redeemer. At the same time, King challenged Allin to a Coffin Match at some point down the road.

Check out The House of Black's promo from Dynamite below:

The last time Darby competed in a Coffin Match in AEW was against Andrade El Idolo when he defeated the former WWE star. He also secured a win over Ethan Page under similar circumstances during last year's Fyter Fest.

Allin has the upper hand over King in terms of experience in a Coffin Match. The official date for their rematch is yet to be confirmed by AEW.

Darby Allin was assaulted by The House of Black at Comic-Con

Darby Allin's feud against The House of Black has been going on for weeks. Malakai Black and Brody King even took out their frustrations on him during the San Diego Comic-Con.

The House of Black members stormed the stage with Malakai hitting Darby with the Black Mass. The two men then placed his unconscious body on the table and asked questions from the audience. Previously, Brody also attacked the former TNT Champion during an autograph signing at Seattle's Southcenter Mall.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.



Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.https://t.co/ahJpn7IxUR

AEW has also teased a potential clash between Malakai and Sting. The two men came face-to-face against one another when Sting attempted to save Darby from assault.

It remains to be seen if The Icon will cross paths with the House of Black leader in a dream singles match at some point down the road.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far