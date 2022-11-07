Former WWE Superstar says he allegedly made AEW star Jeff Jarrett "upset" with his work (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has opened up about his interactions with the latest member of the AEW roster, Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett shocked the world on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite when he emerged from the shadows to attack Darby Allin. The WWE Hall of Famer then aligned himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Cole Karter. He further suggested that Allin's weakness was his mentor, Sting.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked about his relationship with Jeff Jarrett as the two worked together in TNA/IMPACT. In response, the former WWE Superstar said:

“I did not have any involvement from my time around 2013, my end there around 2017. Nothing direct, he was always a part of some—like Global Force [Wrestling] came in and that was a working relationship for a little bit. Towards the end with Anthem [Sports], he was coming in but I was on the way out, so direct he’s my boss? No. Have I been to his house? Yes. Have I ridden his jet skis? Yes. Have I eaten steak cooked by him? Yes. Have I had wonderful excursions of trading shots and laughs? Yes. Have I had a direct working relationship? No." [4:17 - 4:59]

EC3 also detailed an incident between the two men at an independent event in 2016. Jarrett was seemingly upset with the 39-year-old due to a spot in their match.

"I wrestled him once and it was on an indie outside of somewhere, and I think I smashed a guitar on him but it wasn’t like a worked guitar because he couldn’t find one and it ended up being real and he was really upset." [5:01 - 5:13]

You can watch the full video of The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Jeff Jarrett will also have a huge backstage role in AEW

Following the announcement of Jeff Jarrett's AEW signing, many wondered what his role as the Director of Business Development would entail.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



I look forward to expanding the



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

According to PWInsider, Jarrett's executive position will revolve around AEW's expansion in 2023. Tony Khan has already expressed interest in producing more events internationally and introducing an exclusive Ring of Honor show.

Jarrett has decades of experience when it comes to expanding wrestling companies. He was the driving force behind TNA in the 2000s and other popular projects like Ring Ka King and Global Force Wrestling.

Are you happy to see Jeff Jarrett in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Do you think Jeff Jarrett is a good fit for AEW? Yes No 0 votes