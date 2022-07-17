"People thought I was Kevin Nash" - AEW star says he was mistaken for former WWE Champion when he was younger

Current AEW announcer Paul Wight recalled a moment in his career when he was inaccurately identified as former WWE Champion Kevin Nash.

Wight and Nash worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s. They were teammates in the New World Order (nWo) and had a rivalry over who was the real "Giant" of the stable in 1999.

During an interview with The Sportster's MuscleManMalcolm, Wight revealed that he used to tell people that he was Big Sexy. The former WWE Champion added that he had difficulty going home because people thought "Kevin Nash" was in a St. Louis bar:

"Back in the day and WCW before Kevin Nash came around, for a long time, people thought I was Kevin Nash. I remember Kevin pulled me to the side many years ago, because I was single at the time, and we were running around crazy. I used to go to all the bars and stuff and I tell everybody I was Kevin Nash. Well, I was getting him in trouble at home. Because all these people are calling and saying, 'Hey, Kevin was at this bar in St. Louis. Hey, Kevin is at this bar.' and Kevin's like, 'I was in my room,'" said Wight. [3:50 - 4:20]

Afterward, Nash told Wight to stop pretending he was the former and the latter quickly apologized. The former Big Show added that to this day, people still see him as WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

"So Kevin said 'Hey, man, you quit telling people you're me. I was like, 'Oh, alright, my bad.' So, but yeah, it happens. I mean, I think sometimes being compared to someone else, or confused or someone else, you've sparked something in someone's mind. You know, I mean, I still have people on this day that refer to me as Andre, and, you know, I don't think I look anything like Andre," Wight added. [H/T Fightful]

In 2002, Wight and Nash were reunited in WWE's version of the nWo. They were teammates with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Booker T, who was kicked out by Michaels upon assuming the leadership role of the stable.

A look back at the rivalry between former WWE Champions Paul Wight and Kevin Nash in WCW

After being kicked out of the nWo for the first time in 1997, Paul Wight entered a rivalry with Kevin Nash. At SuperBrawl VII, Nash executed a powerbomb for the very first time.

Months later at Souled Out 1998, Big Sexy executed a JackKnife powerbomb to The Giant (Wight's former name in WCW), with the latter landing on his neck.

Their feud ended on the January 11, 1999, episode of Monday Nitro. Nash defeated Wight in a battle for a spot as the true "giant" of the nWo. The Giant was then mauled by the Wolfpac Elite before his WCW departure on February 8.

What are your thoughts on Paul Wight being mistaken as Kevin Nash? Sound off in the comments section below.

