"There is no bad blood with the company" - Former WWE Superstar says he's optimistic about working with Tony Khan and AEW again

Former WWE star Lio Rush recently spoke about the possibility of returning to Tony Khan's promotion.

The 27-year old star has worked for a myriad of companies like WWE and Ring of Honor. So far, he has won a fair number of titles as well, including the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Rush's stint in AEW was a brief one, though. Although he didn't win any major titles, he was featured in a number of matches alongside his partner, Dante Martin. He ultimately left the company after his contract expired in February earlier this year.

While Rush is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, he recently spoke about potentially returning to AEW in an interview with The Angle Podcast.

“I don’t know. The door isn’t closed on my end at least and I want to put the emphasis on my end because there is no bad blood with the company from what I know and understand. I don’t know how they feel and I’m not looking to know how they feel because I have my own things going on. I can see it, but I’m not saying I can see it in a year’s time or 2 years’ time, but you never know what can happen," said Rush.

Although there are no plans in motion for Lio Rush's return at the moment, his comments indicate that he may cross paths with Tony Khan again in the future.

Lio Rush has previously worked with high-profile WWE stars

Throughout his career, Rush has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the wrestling world, both in WWE and elsewhere.

One of Lio Rush's most notable partners was Bobby Lashley. While the duo had a brief run in WWE, Rush helped Lashley win the Intercontinental Championship.

Given Rush's experience with multiple promotions, he could prove to be a great asset for AEW if he winds up joining the company again.

