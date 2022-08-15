"I'm not gonna mince words" - Former WWE Superstar seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan's AEW for an underwhelming run

AEW star Bobby Fish has commented on how he feels being presented by Tony Khan in All Elite Wrestling, and it's safe to say he didn't hold back.

Fish hasn't wrestled since the "Road Rager" edition of AEW Rampage in June 2022, as he has been rehabbing from an injury.

However, he is currently set to play a part in one of the most anticipated storylines in AEW's short history, The Elite, against a team formerly known as The Undisputed Era.

Despite all of this, Bobby Fish doesn't feel like his potential has been used fully. Speaking on a K&W Wrestlefest Virtual Signing, Fish stated in the most simple way he possibly could, "use me properly" :

"It’s even somewhat surreal to hear guys that I watched growing up, comment in a positive way about the way that I do the business that they used to put food on their table, so I know I’m f*cking good. I’m not gonna mince words, I know I’m good. So if you’re the person paying me and booking me, use me properly.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Fish has been paired with Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole in AEW, and despite not wanting to speak on their behalf, he made it clear to Tony Khan or whoever put them on one of their shows to find the best way to utilize them.

"So, I know for a fact that myself, Kyle [O'Reilly] and Adam [Cole] all do what we do at an extremely high level whether that’s together or separate and it’s our employer’s job to know what to do with that. So, frankly it just comes down to, like, figure it out, utilize your talent and we’re getting paid, use us the way you can best utilize us." (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Tony Khan signed Bobby Fish to an AEW contract in 2021

After his WWE run was plagued by injuries, Bobby Fish was released in August 2021 during a period of time where job security in WWE was at an all-time low.

Two months later, he responded to Sammy Guevara's open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship, and was signed to a contract in October 2021.

While Fish's run hasn't been spectacular, he can't say that Tony Khan hasn't given him opportunities, as the former NXT Tag Team Champion has challenged for both the TNT and Tag Team Championships in AEW, with the latter happening on more than one occasion.

