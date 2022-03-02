"Give me your thoughts" - Former WWE Superstar sends a message after Jay White's betrayal of Bullet Club OGs

Former WWE Superstar, KENTA, formerly known as Hideo Itami in the company, has sent a message following Jay White's betrayal of Bullet Club OGs, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

At IMPACT No Surrender, White hit the Guerrillas of Destiny with a Blade Runner during their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match. In doing so, Switchblade allowed The Good Brothers to retain their titles and also recruited the two former WWE stars into the Bullet Club.

In the aftermath of the betrayal, KENTA took to Twitter to reflect on the turn of events from No Surrender. The former WWE star was brought into the Bullet Club by Tama Tonga but has developed a great relationship with White, as well.

In his tweet, KENTA shared two photos of himself, one with Tonga and one with White, as he wrote the following:

"Guys. Give me your thoughts #BulletClub" - wrote KENTA.

Check out KENTA's tweet below:

Jay White and KENTA are among the two Bullet Club stars who have appeared in AEW

Jay White recently made his AEW debut on an episode of Rampage, as he defeated CHAOS and Best Friends member Trent Beretta. Following his win over Trent, White was confronted by Orange Cassidy in the ring, teasing a match between the two in the process.

Meanwhile, KENTA is also no stranger to AEW, as he made a surprise appearance in the company at Beach Break 2021. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion confronted Jon Moxley and also hit him with the Go 2 Sleep.

In a recent tweet, KENTA also hinted at appearing in AEW Revolution 2022. The former WWE star has been taking shots at CM Punk for months, and Punk will also be in action at Revolution when he faces MJF.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S March 6th, I’m in Orlando

I can make someone to sleep March 6th, I’m in Orlando I can make someone to sleep

As things stand, KENTA is not scheduled to compete in the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament. Hence, there is a possibility of him making a surprise appearance here and there.

Do you think Kenta and Punk can have a potential feud down the line? Will Jay White play a part? Let us know in the comments below.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Debottam Saha