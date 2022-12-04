Former WWE Superstar spills the beans on why William Regal was unhappy after signing with AEW (Exclusive)

Two-time Intercontinental Champion William Regal signed with AEW earlier this year. Since then, the wrestling veteran has been prominently featured on the show. But seemingly he was unhappy with the promotion. Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared the veteran's initial thoughts after signing with the company.

William Regal formed a faction with four of the promotion's top stars, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The faction was called The Blackpool Combat Club. Since the faction's formation, three of the four members have captured gold. Claudio won the ROH World Title, Yuta held the ROH Pure Championship once, and Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Title twice during his time with The Blackpool Combat Club.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed what William Regal said after he made his AEW debut. Regal supposedly regretted his decision to sign with Tony Khan led promotion as there were several issues within the company's management.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said. [04:05 - 04:15]

William Regal seemingly written-off AEW TV

At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the wrestling legend shocked the world as he turned on his Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley and helped MJF win the world championship.

This past week on Dynamite, the new AEW World Champion revealed why Regal sided with him. He also revealed a brand new title belt design. He called it the 'Triple B', The Big Burberry Belt. After the revelation, Friedman mocked wrestling legends such as Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, JBL, and many more.

Following the promo, the wrestling world was aghast after MJF attacked Regal from behind. The two-time Intercontinental Champion was knocked out and Friedman mentioned that Regal made the mistake of joining hands with him.

"It's funny, you said I had much to learn and yet you're the one that made a deal with the devil," MJF said. [13:02 - 13:08]

With several rumors that Regal may leave AEW and return to WWE, this may have been the reason for this angle and a way for Regal to be written off TV.

