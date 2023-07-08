Former WWE Superstar surprisingly helps Dark Order defeat The Elite on AEW Rampage

A former WWE Superstar shockingly helped The Dark Order defeat The Elite tonight on AEW Rampage. The star in question is Claudio Castagnoli.

For the past several weeks, the tension between Hangman Page and his former faction has been rising. The Elite and The Dark Order had competed in a trios match this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

Page and The Young Bucks managed to pick up the win on Dynamite. A rematch between the two teams was announced for tonight's 100th episode of AEW Rampage.

Hangman Adam Page, Nick, and Matt Jackson had the upper hand for most of the match. The Dark Order was the recipient of the Young Bucks' Superkick Party. Toward the end of the match, the former AEW World Champion looked to end the match by taking out Evil Uno.

Page was forced to stop himself from hitting the Buckshot Lariat as Evil Uno grabbed onto the official. Then Konosuke Takeshita looked to enter the ring but the referee managed to stop him from doing so.

With the official busy with the Japanese star, Uno hit a low blow on Page and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli rushed in hitting a Running Uppercut. Then, Evil Uno pinned Hangman for the win.

After the match, The Blackpool Combat Club looked to instill more punishment on Page and The Young Bucks. At that moment, 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega made the save.

