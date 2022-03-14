"Got rid of some dead weight" - Former WWE Superstar takes a shot at Bullet Club OG after faction members side with Jay White

During the second round of the ongoing New Japan Cup tournament, Bullet Club members sided with Jay White and officially betrayed Tama Tonga. Taking to Twitter, Karl Anderson took a shot at Tonga.

The former WWE Superstar was recently brought back into the Bullet Club by White at IMPACT: No Surrender. During The Good Brothers' IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match against the Guerrillas of Destiny, White hit the Blade Runner on Tonga.

In a recent tweet, Anderson claimed that the Bullet Club finally got rid of the dead weight and that the Guerrillas of Destiny will now fade off into obscurity.

"Finally #BulletClub got rid of some dead weight. @TOKSFALE been my #Brother since Day 1.. now fade off into obscurity G.O.D. Good work brothers. See ya soon" - wrote Karl Anderson.

Check out Karl Anderson's tweet below:

Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Chris Bey are currently part of the US version of the Bullet Club, alongside Jay White. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been leading the group in IMPACT Wrestling.

However, White has also been a constant on NJPW STRONG and recently made his debut in AEW. The Switchblade has also stated that his goal is to create an elite or super version of the Bullet Club across AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW.

It remains to be seen if White is going to recruit any Bullet Club members from All Elite Wrestling.

Swerve Strickland recently hinted at joining the Bullet Club and forming an alliance with Jay White

AEW star and former WWE Superstar, Swerve Strickland recently faced Jay White on NJPW STRONG: Rivals. Strickland answered White's open challenge and the two men took each other to the limit.

In the aftermath of his match against Switchblade, Strickland shared a photo of himself with White, who offered the former a "Too Sweet" gesture during their match. Strickland also had quite an interesting caption for his tweeted out photo.

Check it out below:

Strickland recently made his AEW in-ring debut on Rampage. The former WWE star defeated Tony Nese in his first match and will aim to keep up with his winning momentum.

Edited by Pratik Singh