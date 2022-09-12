Former WWE Superstar teases a big return to Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE and current AEW star Lance Archer has taken to Twitter to tease a return to All Elite Wrestling after being away from the promotion for the majority of the summer.

Archer was last seen on the "Buy-In" portion of the Forbidden Door event in June 2022, before traveling to New Japan Pro Wrestling to take part in their annual G1 Climax tournament.

The "Murderhawk Monster" has since taken a short break from the ring since the end of G1. But according to his Twitter account, he has his sights set on an impactful return to All Elite Wrestling.

"Return is inevitable! Resistance is futile! #EveryBodyDies #AEWRampage" said @LanceHoyt

Archer has had an interesting year so far in 2022, having already competed for the AEW World Championship back in February. He had a match against then champion Hangman Page in a violent Texas Death Match.

Since then, he has competed against some very notable names including Jon Moxley, Wardlow and NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. Who will Archer have his sights set on when he returns to the promotion? Only time will tell.

Lance Archer did AEW proud in the recent G1 Climax Tournament

Thanks to the ever-growing relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tony Khan decided to send one of his roster members to Japan to compete in the grueling G1 Climax tournament.

The tournament is seen by many as one of the most prestigious in wrestling, with each match being tougher than the last. Despite only finishing third in his block, Lance Archer did All Elite Wrestling proud in the eyes of many.

JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 @JC1986_ This G1 Climax 32 just made Tony Khan's job even more harder when Lance Archer comes back to AEW. Your call now TK. Archer in New Japan just hits different. He made your company proud, now do something significant with him. Otherwise I have no problem seeing Archer in NJPW more. This G1 Climax 32 just made Tony Khan's job even more harder when Lance Archer comes back to AEW. Your call now TK. Archer in New Japan just hits different. He made your company proud, now do something significant with him. Otherwise I have no problem seeing Archer in NJPW more.

Archer defeated former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor, former WWE Superstar JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) and NJPW mainstay Toru Yano, rounding off a solid performance for the "Murderhawk Monster."

