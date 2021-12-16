"It's a dream match for me" – Former WWE Superstar teases dream match against former AEW Champion Kenny Omega

Johnny Gargano recently gave his opinion on Kenny Omega. The now-former WWE Superstar was live on Twitch and was asked his thoughts on Omega.

The former NXT Champion said that, at the moment, Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best. According to Gargano, a match against the former AEW World Champion is a dream for him. He's aware that Gargano vs. Omega is a dream match for many fans, as well.

Gargano concluded by seemingly hinting towards a potential future showdown with Omega:

"I think Kenny (Omega) is one of, if not the, best wrestler in the world currently. I know that’s a dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it’s a dream match for me too. Who knows what can happen one day."

Check out Gargano speaking about Kenny Omega in the clip below:

Gargano recently departed from WWE after this year's WarGames. The former NXT Champion teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight to face the Team NXT 2.0.

At the event, the black-and-gold team was beaten by the new generation of NXT Superstars. On the following episode of NXT, Gargano cut an emotional promo as he bid farewell to the WWE Universe. However, Gargano was then attacked by Grayson Waller during his final WWE appearance.

Kenny Omega is currently inactive from in-ring action

Kenny Omega is currently inactive from in-ring competition. At AEW Full Gear 2021, Omega lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. After the contest, the leader of The Elite decided to take some time off from in-ring action.

Currently, Kenny Omega is recovering from injuries sustained throughout the past few months. Due to this, the former AEW World Champion also vacated the AAA Mega Championship. At 765 days, Omega is the longest holder of the AAA Mega Championship.

