Former WWE Superstar teases massive AEW debut

Earlier this week at NJPW Resurgence, one of the matches on the card was a street fight between former WWE star Fred Rosser and Juice Robinson. Rosser was controlling the momentum of the match until AEW star Toni Storm came to help her real-life husband. Her interference cost Rosser the match.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Juice Robinson went after his other rival Ricky Starks while he was in the middle of an interview. He and Jay White launched a surprise attack on Stark, and then rubbed it in his face that it wasn't over between him and The Bullet Club Gold.

Following the attack on Stark on Dynamite, Rosser took to Twitter, tagging AEW. In the post he said he could come over and help the AEW star and bring a street fight to the Bullet Club Gold members.

"I can bring a street fight to @aew for sure dude and help Ricky"

It seems that Ricky Starks is in need of help, as Jay White and Juice Robinson are definitely not done with him. Fans will just have to see if Fred Rosser makes a surprise appearance, considering he has to bone to pick with Robinson as well. If that happens, the feud will take an interesting turn.

Former WWE star Fred Rosser's week so far

Former WWE star Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has had a very eventful week. He went toe to toe with Juice Robinson at NJPW Resurgence in a gruesome street fight but was thwarted by the interference of Toni Storm. It seems that he has not forgotten what happened at Resurgence, and is willing to get back at Juice Robinson.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been teasing making an appearance at AEW after he replied to a fan's tweet sharing their idea of Rosser being the equalizer in the feud between Ricky Starks and the Bullet Club Gold.

It seems that all things considered in the past few weeks, Fred Rosser would be the perfect person to team up with Ricky Starks.

