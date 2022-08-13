Former WWE Superstar teases being The Young Bucks' mystery partner in the AEW Trios World Championship Tournament

Karl Anderson has teased joining forces with The Young Bucks once again. Matt and Nick Jackson are currently without a tag team partner in the AEW Trios World Championship Tournament.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson approached Hangman Adam Page with an interesting proposition. They asked Page if he would be interested in reforming the Hungbucks for this tournament.

Unfortunately for Matt and Nick, Page declined the opportunity to team up with his former Elite stablemates. However, in response, The Machine Gun teased the idea of the same.

Check out Karl Anderson's tweet below:

Anderson has previously appeared in AEW alongside his long-term tag team partner Doc Gallows.

The duo arrived in the company to provide assistance to Kenny Omega when he was the AEW World Champion. Currently, The Good Brothers are signed to IMPACT Wrestling and have also returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Anderson is a double champion having won the NEVER Openweight Championship by defeating Tama Tonga and is also in possession of the IMPACT Tag Team Championship.

How did fans react to Karl Anderson's tweet to The Young Bucks?

Karl Anderson's tweet definitely caught the attention of many fans. Interestingly enough, the majority of them called for a reunion between The Young Bucks and The Machine Gun.

However, one fan pointed out that Anderson has pledged his alliegence to Jay White and the Bullet Club, meaning that he might've betrayed his former Elite stablemate Kenny Omega.

Omega has a ton of history with White. The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion initially declined The Best Bout Machine's offer to join the Bullet Club. But a few years later, White himself went on to become the leader of the same faction.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris @MachineGunKA Make this happen. I want my bois back together again @MachineGunKA Make this happen. I want my bois back together again 😌 https://t.co/ppqh9uQtqQ

Devs Alazraki @AlazrakiDevs @MachineGunKA You allied with Jay White, does that mean you betrayed Kenny Omega? 🤔 @MachineGunKA You allied with Jay White, does that mean you betrayed Kenny Omega? 🤔

JC Wrestling @ClayWilliams555 @MachineGunKA Imagine they bring out Karl for the first round, Gallows for the second round, then omega for the third round lmao @MachineGunKA Imagine they bring out Karl for the first round, Gallows for the second round, then omega for the third round lmao

It remains to be seen which stars teams up with The Young Bucks next week on AEW Dynamite when they face La Faccion Ingobernable's Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

