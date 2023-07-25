Former WWE Superstar doesn't think 39-year-old star can be a locker room leader like The Undertaker (Exclusive)

For many years, The Undertaker was seen as the locker room leader within the WWE, but a former superstar doesn't believe a current AEW champion can emulate The Deadman in All Elite Wrestling.

The current champion in question is Orange Cassidy, who has not only become one of the mainstays of All Elite Wrestling, but has been widely seen as a positive figure backstage. So much so that AEW president Tony Khan rewarded him with a backstage position as a producer and coach.

But could the AEW International Champion be a locker room leader? EC3 doesn't think so. Speaking on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," the former WWE Superstar doesn't think Orange Cassidy is stern or imposing enough to keep the All Elite Wrestling locker room in order.

"The Undertaker’s been a competent human a**-kicker, stern, disciplined locker room kind of leader, somebody you would not want to fight for real. Whereas Orange [Cassidy] I don’t know, maybe he could beat me up, probably not. Nobody can kick my a**. But in a hypothetical world, he’s probably not hard as hell, tough as nails, stern, sitting there with his dip cup monitoring the locker room, keeping order, being the law, so to speak."

An AEW name was once slated to be the one to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

During the 21st century, whenever WrestleMania season rolled around, the one thing that was arguably more important to some people than who won the main event or the WWE Championship was who would break The Undertaker's streak.

Brock Lesnar ended up being the '1 in 21-1' in 2014, but many were considered before the Beast Incarnate, including someone who is currently on the AEW roster!

The name in question is Mark Henry who, according to Bruce Pritchard on his podcast, was suggested by Vince McMahon as the man to end the streak in 2006. However, Vince got cold feet as the event drew ever closer and Taker eventually went over the World's Strongest Man in a casket match.

Who do you think should have broken The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak? Let us know in the comments section down below!

