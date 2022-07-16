"He'd bring the best out of me" - Former WWE Superstar wants to face Jon Moxley in a first-time-ever dream match in AEW

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, has expressed his desire to face current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the near future.

Rosser has been unrecognizable from his time in WWE, becoming one of NJPW Strong's top stars since he joined the brand in 2020.

The former WWE Superstar has faced with some of NJPW's biggest stars, including Jay White, Minoru Suzuki and Tom Lawlor, the latter being the man he defeated for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in May 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes, the former Darren Young was asked who his dream opponent in the current landscape of wrestling is, and without hesitation, he named the current Interim AEW World Champion.

“Jon Moxley, I believe he’d bring the best out of me, and vice versa. I don’t think people would expect us to have a banger match, but I really feel deep in my heart that we would have a banger.”

Rosser noted that Moxley is very similar to the man he defeated in NJPW Strong for the Openweight Championship, Tom Lawlor, and that both men are both tough S.O.B's.

“Working with Tom Lawlor—a lot of people don’t like competition. A lot of people do not like competition, but I love competition. I take it head-on. I like when an S.O.B. is better than me because it’s going to push me to go further, it’s going to push me to be sharp in the ring and to be in the ring and to be on my game. So I love Tom Lawlor, and I love Jon Moxley so I’d love to share the ring with them. We would both bring the best out of one another.”

Jon Moxley is on the run of a lifetime as the Interim AEW World Champion

Since returning from a three-month stay in rehab to fight his growing alcohol problem, Jon Moxley has put together one of the most impressive runs of his career.

Whether it's his matches in NJPW against the likes of Will Ospreay, defending his GCW World Championship against the likes of Homicide, AJ Gray and Tony Deppen, or mowing through the competition in AEW, Jon Moxley has been a force of nature in 2022.

Marks-R-Us @MarksAreUsPod I stand by my word. Jon Moxley is EASILY the best wrestler of the year. I stand by my word. Jon Moxley is EASILY the best wrestler of the year. https://t.co/VBz4KHhOYz

This has all culminated in him winning the Interim AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW event, Forbidden Door.

Since winning the belt, he and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club have teamed up with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to win the second-ever "Blood and Guts" match, he then defended the title against Brody King and fended off DDT standout Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match.

Sooner or later, he will meet the original AEW World Champion CM Punk in a unification match. When will that match take place? Only time will tell!

