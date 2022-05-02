"WANTS A TASTE" – Former WWE Superstar warns IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada ahead of Forbidden Door

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Menard warned Kazuchika Okada ahead of the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

Taking to Twitter, the Jericho Appreciation Society member put Okada on notice. The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently explained his importance surrounding the Forbidden Door PPV.

In reaction to The Rainmaker's recent comments, Menard wrote the following:

Okada is currently on the back of a successful defence of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The two New Japan veterans once again crossed paths in the main event of Wrestling Dontaku 2022.

After a hard-fought battle, The Rainmaker reigned supreme over the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader. However, after the match, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was assaulted by the returning Jay White.

Kazuchika Okada's thoughts regarding the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

In the aftermath of Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Kazuchika Okada spoke to njpw1972. During the interview, The Rainmaker said he should be a part of the Forbidden Door show.

Okada noted how NJPW recently worked alongside Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion believes the Forbidden Door PPV will help NJPW fans in Japan discover AEW:

"Well, of course I don’t know what shape that event will take, but the fact that we’re having this combined event at all means I should absolutely be a part of it. There wouldn’t be much point in having a supershow like that if I’m not there. I think that we’ll create some more NJPW fans in the process, just like some NJPW fans in Japan will be discovering AEW as well. I think it’s definitely fitting for this 50th year. in January we wrestled with NOAH, recently it was NJPW and AJPW in the Korakuen Anniversary so this continues that spirit, absolutely." (H/T: njpw1972)

As it stands, matches for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view are yet to be announced.

