William Regal expresses gratitude to WWE program slated to go on hiatus soon

Former RAW General Manager William Regal reacted to WWE's major announcement regarding their new brand, NXT Europe.

Fox Sports reported yesterday that the Stamford-based promotion will be launching the NXT Europe developmental brand next year, which will replace NXT UK. The news was also confirmed by WWE through an official statement on its website.

Apart from plying his trade on the main roster, Regal has also been integral in the development of NXT. He worked with the developmental brand for 8 years. He was also made the on-screen general manager of WWE NXT and did a notable job in working with budding talent.

Despite being signed to AEW, the 54-year-old sent out a heartfelt message to NXT UK. He took to Twitter to thank the show for letting him be a part of it.

"Thank you for the incredible memories @NXTUK. It was a pleasure to be a part of every show and training session I worked with you all.x," William tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Gunther comments on WWE's major announcement regarding NXT Europe

Regal wasn't the only one to react to the major announcement made by the global juggernaut. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther also shared his views.

Taking to Twitter, the Austrian hailed Europe's rich history of Pro Wrestling. He added that he is excited for the start of a new era for talent and fans. Here is what he wrote:

"The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling. In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps. Im excited for the talent and fans."

You can check out the tweet below:

The creation of the new brand seems like a wise idea considering that WWE NXT UK did not have much to offer of late.

What do you think of the new announcement? Sound off in the comments section below!

