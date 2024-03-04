Former WWE Superstar wins his first title in AEW, ends 2-year championship drought

A former WWE NXT champion who made his AEW debut last year finally won his first singles title at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The star in question is Roderick Strong. Orange Cassidy made the AEW International Championship prestigious with his incredible first reign that lasted nearly a year.

At the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV, Orange was set to defend the International championship against the former WWE NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong. Many fans were rooting for the Undisputed Kingdom member to win, as the faction needed a prominent title in order to establish their presence on the roster.

Overall, it was a back-and-forth bout with thrilling near falls. In the end, Strong managed to capture the International Title with a pinfall victory over Orange Cassidy.

It also marked Roddy's first singles championship victory in AEW after multiple title wins on WWE NXT a few years ago. Only time will tell how Roderick fairs as the new champion going forward.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Orange Cassidy as he will look to bounce back from this unfortunate loss.

