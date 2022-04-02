Former WWE Superstars set to defend two different tag team championships against The Young Bucks

Former WWE Superstars and current AEW tag team FTR will defend two tag team titles against The Young Bucks.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will put their newly won Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships on the line against Matt and Nick Jackson.

The Jackson Brothers are former three-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and will aim to win the belts for the fourth time. However, the ROH Tag Team Championships won't be the only titles Matt and Nick will hope to get their hands on.

The Bucks will also be facing FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite. They are former one-time AAA World Tag Team Champions and will aim to end FTR's first reign with the same titles.

The Young Bucks made their return to Ring of Honor at Supercard of Honor 2022

At Supercard of Honor, The Young Bucks made their return to Ring of Honor for the first time in years. Matt and Nick Jackson hit The Briscoes with superkicks after their match against FTR on the show.

Shortly after The Briscoes lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to FTR, the two teams embraced one another as the latter exited the ring.

This allowed The Bucks to sneak up on Jay and Mark Briscoe and take them out in the process. FTR did make their way back down to the ring to make the save as The Bucks retreated.

Dax Harwood then got hold of a microphone and laid down the challenge to Matt and Nick Jackson. Harwood challenged the former AEW Tag Team Champions to a match then and there itself.

However, The brothers simply claimed that if Ring of Honor fans wanted to watch Matt and Nick in action, they should tune in to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

Edited by Pratik Singh