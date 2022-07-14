Former WWE Superstars win first titles in AEW from The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

The main event of this week's Fyter Fest had the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks defending their titles against the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks and Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) in a three-way match.

Last week, the Young Bucks ended the dispute between Team Taz and Swerve in our Glory regarding a title shot by challenging both the teams to a match simultaneously. The ensuing bout saw a grueling effort by all parties involved to bag the coveted belts.

The match started on equal footing, with all the stars getting multiple hits in on each other. The wrestlers treated the audience to some exceptional moves, with even Keith Lee hitting a flying roundhouse kick. There were even moments of in-ring chemistry between the competing teams.

Further in the match, the Young Bucks cheated by using their belts to attack their opponents. Swerve also had a chance to betray his partner again, but he put down the belt to prove his loyalty to the team.

After all their attempts, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were able to pick up the win after the latter hit Stark with a Stomp.

The duo has also seemingly resolved their internal conflict, as they hugged each other after grabbing the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

With the new tag team champions being crowned, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Swerve in our Glory in All Elite Wrestling.

