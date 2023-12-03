Former WWE Tag Team Champion makes AEW Collision debut

Earlier tonight on Collision, a certain former WWE Tag Team Champion made his debut on the Saturday show.

Matt Sydal (FKA Evan Bourne) appeared tonight in a standby match to tag alongside veteran Christopher Daniels to take on House of Black's Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

Sydal has done it all, as he has gotten to compete for several of the major promotions around the world, including WWE, ROH, TNA, PWG, and NJPW. He spent around seven years with the Stamford-based promotion, wherein he had a lot of iconic moments.

He was on the receiving end in what can be said to be one of the most iconic RKOs of all time. On the good side, he had one reign as WWE World Tag Team Champion alongside Kofi Kingston.

Despite their valiant efforts tonight, Sydal and Daniels could not put away the House of Black, who are one of the heaviest hitters on the promotion.

As of late, Sydal and Daniels have not had the best winning record, but both stars have amassed an incredible list of accolades respectively, which, according to Tony Schiavone, were Hall of Fame worthy.

