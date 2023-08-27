Former WWE Tag Team Champion's son makes AEW Collision debut! Drops bombshell All In announcement

An AEW star has just made his Collision debut, and his return after a short one-month hiatus. The man in question was former FTW Champion Hook, who returned to confront Jack Perry.

Tonight, Perry started the show with a ceremony to retire the FTW Championship. He brought out a display for the belt, had a video commemoration, and was about to destroy the title once and for all, when he was interrupted by the arena lights turning off.

Hook suddenly appeared on screen, stating he was the FTW Champion and this was his bloodline. His father Taz was the one who created the title in 1998, so these were accurate words coming from the former champion.

Once the lights came back on, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was now in the ring, behind Jack Perry, and launched a full-on attack on him. He got the table that the FTW Championship was displayed on, set it up on the corner, and launched Perry through it.

He then challenged the FTW Champion to a rematch at All In, after their match a month ago. This was then quickly confirmed to be made official and will be at Zero Hour.

With a stacked card so far, Zero Hour itself is looking pretty packed, with the addition of a new match.

