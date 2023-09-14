Former WWE Tag Team Champion's son returns to AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Taz’s son and current FTW Champion, Hook, showed up tonight in his first appearance on AEW television since All In at Wembley Stadium.

The 24-year-old defeated Jack Perry via submission to regain the FTW Championship in front of a massive crowd in London on August 27.

Hook was backstage about to give an interview to Renee Paquette when former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy showed up. When Renee asked him what was happening, he said:

“I was just walking around and I saw Hook here all mad about something. What do you gotta be mad about? You’re here. You can wrestle. You don't have tape all over your body and you have a championship. I used to have a championship.”

To which Hook replied positively, saying:

“You were a great champion.”

Hook has been a crowd favorite ever since he made his debut in the company, and his feud against Jack Perry further put him in the spotlight. It remains to be seen who he will take on next as he looks set to embark on another run with the FTW title around his waist.

