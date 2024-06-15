Former WWE Tag Team Champion undergoes major surgery

An AEW wrestler, who is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion, has undergone treatment for his injury. He posted an update about his injury on X (formerly Twitter), which is bound to excite wrestling fans.

The wrestler is Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne). Sydal earlier announced that he was going away to get treatment after going through "12 years of suffering" and thanked the AEW and the medical staff. He went through surgery on his right foot. He had a stern message for his opponents post-surgery.

"I got two legs now, so y’all better watch out…kicks are coming back harder than ever. Thank you for the support. Thank you @AEW."

Sydal wrestled in WWE as Evan Bourne from 2008 to 2014 and is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Kofi Kingston. He is also a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and has an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship to his name too.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal sent an urgent message to Tony Khan after Christopher Daniels' firing

Matt Sydal had previously faced The Young Bucks on the May 15 episode of Dynamite with his tag team partner Christopher Daniels. The match was a Tag Team Champion Eliminator. After the EVPs made quick work of the competition, they fired The Fallen Angel. Daniel's tag team partner, Sydal, took to X to send an urgent appeal to Tony Khan.

"Bring back @facdaniels [three eye emojis] @AEW I'm gonna need my tag partner back on the roster!" tweeted Sydal.

Sydal's last match on AEW Dynamite was a losing proposition against Konosuke Takeshita on 22 May. The young wrestler has great mic skills and in-ring talents that have stood the test of time. He is a regular on AEW and ROH programming. It'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan and the creative have in store for Sydal when he makes his return to the ring.