Former WWE tag team shockingly appears at AEW All In, lays out FTR

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view is close to hitting the two-hour mark, but already the event has been filled with swerves and surprises. After a surprising title match finish, a pair of former WWE champions hit the ring and pulled another shocker with their next move.

The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In by winning a three-way tag team match over FTR and The Acclaimed. The hectic fourth match on the main card included low blows and involvement from Billy Gunn. After fast-paced back-and-forth action, the match ended when Nicholas Jackson hit Dax Harwood with a title, then he was dropped with the EVP Trigger so that Matthew Jackson could get the pin. The Grizzled Young Veterans made their presence felt as a surprise appearance after the match.

After the match, The Bucks celebrated while FTR recovered, but Wembley Stadium erupted as The Grizzled Young Veterans made their entrance. Formerly known as The Dyad of The Schism in WWE NXT, Zack Gibson and James Drake hit the ring and confronted the EVPs. The Bucks slowly backed away and exited the ring, only for GYV to turn and beat down FTR to a pop. Harwood was knocked out of the ring as Cash Wheeler was double-teamed and hit with their finisher.

Gibson and Drake made their names around the world before beginning with WWE in 2018. The inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions were released in September 2023 after reportedly requesting their departures months earlier. They made a few appearances for TNA earlier this year and made their AEW debuts on Collision in late April, where they were defeated by The Acclaimed.

