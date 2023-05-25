Former WWE talent loses on AEW Dynamite debut

Former WWE talent has made her debut on AEW Dynamite against Taya Valkyrie. Lady Frost has been appearing in several wrestling promotions, including at the Jacksonville-based brand's sister company, Ring of Honor.

Her stint with WWE is long forgotten, as she was only seen in a squash match against Asuka. Tonight's bout against Taya Valkyrie went significantly better, as she held her ground during the match.

However, once Valkyrie started controlling the match's momentum, it was over for Lady Frost as she was put away with the Road to Valhalla.

The momentum stays with Taya Valkyrie as she is about to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship while Lady Frost is introduced to the AEW fans.

It will be interesting to see how Frost will be booked moving forward. Seeing as this did not end up as a squash match between her and Taya Valkyrie, All Elite management will hopefully be able to see her potential in the company.

How do you feel about Lady Frost's Dynamite debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

