Former WWE talent revealed as Jade Cargill's mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite 

The undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill issued a challenge for Canadian wrestlers on this week's episode of Dynamite. Former WWE talent Nicole Matthews showed up to answer the challenge.

Jade Cargill made her AEW debut back in 2021. Her first match was in a tag team match alongside NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal where they defeated the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since then, Cargill has been undefeated. Prior to tonight, she had a record of 53 singles wins and zero losses.

Last week, Renee Paquette asked Jade Cargill about her next opponent. The TBS Champion mentioned that this week's episode will be in Canada and she wants to see any Canadian-born wrestler show up to try and attempt to dethrone her.

On tonight's episode, it was revealed that the challenger was former WWE talent Nicole Matthews. Matthews has had some memorable matches during her time in World Wrestling Entertainment. She competed in the May Young Classic and also wrestled Asuka in NXT.

Unfortunately, the former WWE talent was no match for the TBS Champion. She hardly got in any offense and instantly got hit with the Jaded and Cargill picked up the win to retain her title.

Jade Cargill is now undefeated with 54 wins.

