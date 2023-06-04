Former WWE United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli is a renowned name in the pro wrestling industry. Be it as The Swiss Cyborg in WWE, the world champion in ROH, or a member of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, he has made a massive impact. He made his NJPW debut in a six-man tag team match at tonight's Dominion 6.4.

The co-main event featured Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii against Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) and Shota Umino. Funnily, this match was delayed and pushed to the bout before the main event due to Castagnoli's flight getting delayed.

There was fear that the Swiss superstar wouldn't make it in time to compete. But in a fortunate turn of events, the ROH World Champion appeared during the BCC entrance. However, the AEW faction and Umino came up short against Chaos.

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 right around the corner, could we see Chaos' feud with the BCC carry over the event in Canada?

Will we see The Blackpool Combat Club in action once more, or perhaps a title defense from Claudio Castagnoli? Let us know what matches you would love to see at Forbidden Door 2023 in the comments section below.

