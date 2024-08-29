Former WWE United States Champion makes AEW Dynamite debut this week

A former WWE Superstar wrestled his first match in AEW on the recent episode of Dynamite. The star being discussed is Ricochet, who faced Kyle Fletcher.

The former United States Champion exited WWE in June after his contract expired, ending his six-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. He became a free agent after his departure from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. After weeks of speculation, Ricochet made his blockbuster debut as a participant in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London. His performance in the contest proved he could hang with the world's best athletes.

Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher has been one of the fastest-rising stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is part of The Don Callis Family and recently gained the spotlight following his match with MJF a couple of weeks ago. Following Ricochet's arrival in the promotion, Don Callis challenged The One and Only on behalf of The Protostar.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet wrestled a magnificent bout against the 25-year-old. Both the stars tried to keep each other down with unique offense. Nevertheless, The Highlight of the Night emerged victorious after delivering Vertigo.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Ricochet as the star has just started off his career in AEW.

