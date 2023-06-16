Former WWE United States Champion opens up about his run ahead of AEW return after 285 days

A former WWE United States Champion has opened up about his AEW run so far as he looks forward to getting back in the ring after nine months away.

The star in question is Miro, who hasn't wrestled since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, but with the addition of AEW Collision to the All Elite Wrestling schedule, The Redeemer is set to be a featured player on Saturday nights.

During a recent conversation he had on the Good Karma Podcast, the former AEW TNT Champion spoke openly about his character arc so far, and how his current character is part of the longest story he's ever told.

“The answers that I’ve been looking for, I haven’t found, but what I’ve done in AEW, it’s the longest story we’ve had. Since the beginning, the arc of the character, we started with the gamer and he had to snap and destroy his best friend because he thought he was sabotaging him. To peak harder and harder and find God on his side and run with that. That was when the title got taken away and I went from God’s Favorite Champion to God’s Forsaken Champion." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Miro went as far as to say that the character development he has put into "The Redeemer" role has grown more than any other character in AEW.

"It’s always an arc, the Redeemer is always there. I don’t think anybody in the whole company can say about this continued growth of a character like I can. I love the storytelling, and that’s what I intend to do when I come back as The Redeemer.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Miro will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

The former TNT Champion isn't wasting any time in getting back into the ring, as he will be in action this Saturday on the debut episode of Collision.

Miro's opponent hasn't been announced at the time of writing, but given how long he has been away from the ring, he is sure to make quick work of whoever dares step in the ring.

Fans will also see the in-ring returns of both CM Punk and Andrade El Idolo, who, like The Redeemer, haven't wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since All Out last September.

Are you excited to see Miro again? Let us know in the comments section down below!

