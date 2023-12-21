Former WWE United States Champion unveils new look during AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

A former WWE United States Champion has sported a new look tonight on Dynamite during his appearance in a segment with MJF. This would be Samoa Joe.

With just 10 days till their match at Worlds End, the two shared the ring to address the situation of the Devil. Samoa Joe came out looking upset and storming straight to the ring.

He was sporting a fresh haircut, and it seemed like he was gearing up for action. For several moments of his career, he has rocked this look, including his time in WWE, and this has added to his gimmick as one of the most dangerous men in professional wrestling.

This may not be a coincidence and could indicate that the former WWE Superstar was now seriously looking to dish out pain to anyone who would stand in his way.

With a fresh look and a determined demeanor, Samoa Joe may be in his most dangerous state. Despite dealing with the mystery of the Devil, MJF may have to watch out for this version of Joe at Worlds End.

