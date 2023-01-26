Former WWE US Champion claims he is going after Darby Allin's title during AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin completed his latest TNT Championship defense during AEW Dynamite against The House of Black's Buddy Matthews. After the match, Samoa Joe made it clear he wanted to recapture the belt he lost earlier this month.

Allin defeated Joe during the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. It was their second collision for the TNT Title since December 2022. Joe won that bout via referee stoppage.

Darby has since defended the title against Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and Kushida. He faced Buddy Matthews tonight, which was the latter's first singles match in the promotion since August last year.

After a hotly contested battle that saw interference from The House of Black and Ortiz, Allin managed to retain his title. Afterward, he had an interview with Tony Schiavone in the ring but didn't get far before being interrupted by Samoa Joe.

Joe proclaimed that he would not accept the defeat against Allin and refused to give up on the title he felt he shouldn't have lost.

He made it clear he wants a rubber match, although it is not yet known when that will occur.

The Samoan Submission Machine had previously held the TNT Title after winning the belt at AEW Full Gear in November last year.

