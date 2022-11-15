Former WWE Women's Champion shares heartfelt greetings to Brodie Lee's widow Amanda Huber on her birthday

The widow of former TNT Champion the late Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, turned 38 yesterday. Several members of the wrestling universe wished the AEW personality on her special day, among them was WWE Superstar 'The Queen of Harts' Natalya.

Brodie Lee is one of the most well-respected wrestlers in the business. On December 26th, 2020, the pro-wrestling universe was heartbroken as Lee passed on. During his career, he held several championships. The final title that Lee held was the TNT Title in AEW. Lee is also a multi-time champion in WWE and that is where he and his wife became close with Natalya.

'The Queen of Harts' is a wrestling veteran. She was the first female to graduate out of the infamous Hart Dungeon and has been with WWE for over a decade holding multiple titles in the promotion.

On Amanda Huber's special day, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wished her a very Happy Birthday.

"Happy birthday @MandaLHuber!!!!!!" Natalya tweeted.

AEW wrestlers wish Amanda Huber on her birthday

Amanda Huber works for AEW as part of its Community Outreach Team. Several wrestlers and personalities in the company wished her well. Namely Jade Cargill, Anthony Ogogo, Rebel, as well as the newest signee to the company Renee Paquette.

"Happiest Birthday to one of the pillars of AEW Heels & AEW Community, @MandaLHuber!" AEW Heels tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite woman @MandaLHuber 🥰🥰🥰🎉🎂🥳🎈" Jade Cargill tweeted.

Amanda personally sent a thank you to everyone who wished and also shared a heartfelt message thanking the entire wrestling community for making her birthday a little more special.

“I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser” I am completely humbled by the love and support I got. Thank you all. Do not regret growing older. It’s a privilege denied to many Let’s go 38 💙" Amanda Huber tweeted.

