Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reacts to Shawn Spears' major return on AEW Dynamite 

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) reacts to the surprising return of her husband, Shawn Spears, on AEW Dynamite.

Spears last appeared on the Wednesday night show on May 25 before taking time off to help during Lee's pregnancy. During that episode, TNT Champion Wardlow destroyed The Chairman in a steel cage match, despite shenanigans from the special guest referee MJF.

Earlier on Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, FTR, along with Samoa Joe and Wardlow, cut a promo for their nemesis, The Embassy (Gates of Agony, Prince Nana, and Brian Cage). Dax Harwood teased that AEW Rampage will be at the same venue and hinted at what time the show usually starts.

Suddenly, Spears came out of the tunnel, much to a rousing ovation from his hometown fans, as the original members of The Pinnacle reunited.

Taking to Twitter, Lee couldn't be more proud of her husband's surprise comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion. To sum up her reaction, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion tweeted these words.

With the majority of The Pinnacle members officially back, it will be interesting to see how they operate this time, especially with a potential rivalry being brewed against The Embassy.

What are your thoughts on Shawn Spears' return on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

