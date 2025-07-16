Former WWE World Champion is AEW's Ric Flair, claims Tony Khan

A former WWE champion has been doing quite well in AEW. Hence, Tony Khan compared him to Ric Flair.

Jon Moxley has been the face of AEW ever since he first arrived in the promotion in 2019. He has been Tony Khan's go-to guy when he needed someone to step up and carry the company. Moxley has done quite well in this role as the flag bearer of the promotion, and his work ethic is unmatched in the industry. However, Tony Khan believes the Purveyor of Violence is on a whole other level and even compared him to one of the all-time greats.

During a recent interview with 1035 KISS FM, TK was asked who AEW's top star was, much like how Ric Flair was to the NWA back in the day. Khan quickly said Jon Moxley and compared the latter to Flair, calling Moxley the ultimate blue-collar wrestler, while referring to The Nature Boy as the ultimate white-collar wrestler.

"Jon Moxley.....he’s somebody who could be the top hero, the top fan favorite. He’s somebody who could be the top villain, as he’s proven. He bleeds buckets. They have very different mentalities in terms of, uh, they are very different. Jon Moxley is the ultimate blue-collar wrestler. Ric Flair is the ultimate white-collar wrestler. But they have this hard-hitting mentality." [From 13:14 to 313:46]

He further continued to say that Moxley was the last World Champion to work 200 to 250 days a year, which is very similar to Flair. He also added that Mox is the most decorated World Champion, having won the AEW World Title four times, the WWE World Championship, and the IWGP World Championship.

"Jon Moxley was actually the last 200, 250-day-a-year world champion in wrestling. Wrestling became much more of a television-focused business in the past decade. But about, ten-nine years ago, Jon Moxley was the last person to do 200, 250 days a year as the world champion. Fact. And that is very much the Ric Flair mentality. Also, Jon Moxley is also the most decorated world champion. It’s a lot like Ric Flair because Jon Moxley is the only person ever to hold the AEW World Championship, the WWE World Championship, and the IWGP World Championship in New Japan. And Jon Moxley is the only four-time AEW World Champion.” [From 13:47 - 14:28]

Stevie Richards believes that Triple H sent a clear message to Tony Khan during All In weekend

When AEW announced that All In would take place on July 12, WWE countered by booking Saturday Night's Main Event for the same date. Hence, the Jacksonville-based promotion responded by moving the show to an afternoon slot, only for the sports entertainment juggernaut to move NXT Great American Bash to that same slot.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star believes that Triple H sent a message to Tony Khan by placing his developmental show beside AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

"It's a kind of war, but at the same time a little bit of insult thrown at AEW that we're sending our developmental show to counter you. Like The Great American Bash on Saturday instead of Saturday Night's Main Event. They're trying to say the secondary brand or the developmental brand is still better than their full-time roster and everything they offer." [From 01:40 to 02:00]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan's company and WWE will ever work together in the future.

